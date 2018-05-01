Mindful Mornings and Afternoon Margaritas at Mockingbird Station



While many Dallasites are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo by hydrating themselves this week, Mockingbird Station has an entirely different game plan: Mindfulness + Margaritas

The day begins with yoga and meditation led by the amazing yogis at CorePower Yoga, followed by a kickboxing demonstration from 9Round at the terrace at Mockingbird Station.

The 9 a.m. yoga class is available by reservation only and includes a swag bag with the essentials every yogi needs. Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

Whether you go to the class or not, stay and play with vendors (Flower Road, Milk Moon, Rose Abel, The Whippers Will, Honey & Sage, Shop Avara, and more), henna (Mango and Mandala), braid bar (Pouf), shopping and Cinco De Mayo specials throughout The Station all afternoon.

All activities will be open to the public beginning at 11 a.m., and valet parking will be free all day.

Activities also include meditation, an intro to kickboxing, face painting, a photo opportunity with a monkey, and more.

A sampling of Cinco de Mayo specials throughout the station include:

Urban Taco: $5 Casa Noble Margaritas, $3 Modelo Especial, with entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening by DJ Tony Schwa, DJ Sober, and a mariachi band

Old Chicago: Specials on their Mexican beer selection

Trinity Hall: Corona & Bloody Mayo Brunch; anyone wearing any red or green will receive 50 percent off a brunch entrée. Special pricing on Corona and Bloody Maria’s

People’s Last Stand: $8 Mexican Mule

Agu Ramen: GWR Ramen, creamy chicken ramen, cilantro, spicy mayo, fukujin, available for $15. Happy hour pricing on wine and beer.