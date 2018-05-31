Mockingbird Station Kicks-Off the Dog Days of Summer

Mockingbird Station is hosting its Dog Days of Summer at 9 a.m. June 9.

The event will feature a multitude of activities including puppy yoga, a braid bar, henna and face painting. Many of the activities will be available at a pop-up market featuring local artisan vendors.

The day begins with puppy yoga (puppies provided and brought to you by Operation Kindness and led by CorePower Yoga) on the terrace at Mockingbird Station and additional activities will be available throughout the day.

Tickets are available for $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Proceeds will go towards benefiting Operation Kindness.

Schedule:

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Puppy Yoga

Main Pavilion

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Local Artisan Market

Old American Apparel Space

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Activities (braid bar, henna, face painting, etc.)

1 p.m. onwards

Shopping, Special Pricing

Station Wide