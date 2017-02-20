Momentous Institute to Host the ‘Grandfather of Mindfulness’ at SMU

The Salesmanship Club of Dallas’ Momentous Institute has been a trailblazer in incorporating mindfulness and therapy into their schooling.

On March 28, the institute will bring two leading experts in the field, in conjunction with the Lynn Lectures, to SMU for a lecture on “Love and Wisdom in a Time of Stress”.

Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn — the “grandfather of mindfulness”, who is known internationally for his work in mind/body medicine — and Dr. Elissa Epel, who recently made the New York Times bestseller list for her book The Telomere Effect: A Revolutionary Approach to Living Younger, Healthier, Longer — will share ways to combat stress and enhance well-being.

Tickets start at $25 and are available here.

Dr. Kabat-Zinn is the founder of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, and the founding executive director of the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Dr. Epel is a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. Her research reveals how regular mindfulness practice, nutrition, exercise, and other lifestyle practices could possibly reverse the effects of psychological stress and lifestyle on biological aging.