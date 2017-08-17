Mosquito Sample Tests Positive for West Nile in East HP

DCHHS confirmed a positive mosquito sample for WNV from a mosquito trap located on the east side of Highland Park. Per the town’s Mosquito Control Policy, the parks department will conduct ground spraying measures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Thursday to Saturday on the east side of town (Preston Road east to the town limits.)

In the event of rain or wind speeds in excess of 10 m.p.h., the spraying will be rescheduled.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the town’s tennis courts. HP residents should remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in your area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

The town’s decision to use adulticide is based on the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations that surveillance data combined with established thresholds indicates a necessity to reduce the density of adult mosquito populations quickly to lower the risk of WNV.

Individuals are encouraged to survey their yard for any areas with standing water. Drain collected/standing water from areas such as flower pot basins and open trash bins, and replace the water in bird baths regularly. Because shrubbery and landscaping near the foundation are also popular areas for mosquitoes, individuals are encouraged not to over irrigate their lawns.

Mosquitoes are known to be most active in the dawn and dusk periods of the day. Dress in long sleeves and pants to prevent mosquito bites. Insect repellant is recommended and should be used according to the manufacturer's instructions. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost at Town Hall.

Town personnel are available for free home/property inspections to identify potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Residents may call 214-521-4161 to arrange a free inspection of their property. For more information, go here.