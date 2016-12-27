“Mystery Friend” Surprises Salesmanship Club with Anonymous Donation

Two anonymous guests wearing Santa hats surprised the Salesmanship Club of Dallas at their offices in Oak Cliff on Dec. 19 with a check for $10,000 from a “Mystery Friend.”

In the letter attached, the donor wrote, “You should know this gift was made possible by your friends at Educational FirstSteps.”

The donor had asked personnel at EFS, a nonprofit that works with daycares in at-risk neighborhoods, to name of a local agency whose work they admired, and they selected the Momentous Institute, the lab school founded by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas.

Both organizations partner with other schools and provide professional development training that helps educators mentor and care for at-risk children and families.

The Momentous Institute thanked Educational FirstSteps and their “Mystery Friend” on social media, saying, “Community support and collaboration are key to changing the odds for kids and families and this gift – wrapped in so much kindness and friendship – only fuels our commitment to those we serve, and those we serve alongside in this wonderful region.”

If this is of interest, I’ve also included a photo of our Senior Director of Finance Patty Pickard (left) and our Senior Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships Jessica Slie Trudeau, both of whom opened the gift and held back tears while reading the letter. Happy to provide anything else, if needed.