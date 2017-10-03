National Night Out Canceled

Both Highland Park and University Park National Night Out events that were scheduled for tonight are canceled due to projected weather conditions.
It has not been confirmed whether the events will be rescheduled.
by Staff Report · October 3, 2017
Tags: Highland ParkHP National Night OutNational Night OutPark CitiespoliceUniversity ParkUP National Night Out
