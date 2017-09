Members of NCL Highlander volunteered on Sept. 15 at Bonton Farms. The farm's goal is to restore health, create jobs, and ignite hope in South Dallas.

More than 100 neighborhood girls and their mothers worked the crops and tended the animals while learning more about the farm from Daron Babcock, Bonton Farms executive director.

For more information or to support the farm, go to bontonfarms.org.