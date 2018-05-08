New Location, Same Mission for AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament

The skyrocketing popularity and national exposure of the AT&T Byron Nelson has not stymied the joy tournament officials get from giving back to the community.

In fact, this year’s beneficiary stands to receive a huge contribution as the 50th anniversary of the tournament commences.

Connected at the hip with Momentous Institute – an organization focused on transforming the lives of children through therapeutic work in social and emotional health – the Byron Nelson tournament has raised $155 million since 1968. With aid from the tournament, Momentous has been able to impact 6,000 kids a year since 1997.

Originally dubbed the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the organization began tailoring to children with a focus on developing self-regulation, communication, problem-solving, empathy, and optimism. With a major backer in the Byron Nelson, the school has grown to two campuses in Dallas.

The Byron Nelson raised a tournament-record $6.8 million in 2017.

This year’s tournament will be played at Trinity Forest Golf Course, a links-style course that sits on 150 acres, after a highly successful run of years in Irving. Dates for the tournament are May 14-20.

“Over the past 50 years, this tournament has helped transform the lives of more than 100,000 children in our community through Momentous Institute,” said Eddy Moore, tournament chair. “We can’t wait to start this new chapter in Dallas and see what the future beings for our tournament and the children we serve.”

Moore spoke at a Rotary Club of the Park Cities meeting, stressing the importance of Momentous in the community and expressing his personal excitement at bringing the Byron Nelson to Dallas, where the new course sits atop a closed landfill.

“It’s pretty cool that we’re taking a space that was previously unused and turning it into a real landmark that will help a lot of people,” he said. “There are no trees or water on the actual course, and there’s golf on every side at the venue. So, spectators will get to enjoy as much golf as they want, whenever they want.”

Moore added that Jesuit and University of Texas-alum Jordan Speith has committed to play at the tournament, along with many others from the top 144 PGA money-list golfers.

“[Speith] is really excited to play here,” said Moore. “This is his hometown. Plus, one of his personal instructors teaches at Trinity Forest, so he’s been around the course a lot.”

2018 AT&T Byron Nelson:

Where: Trinity Forest Golf Course

When: May 14-20

Cost: $45

Parking: General parking at Fair Park