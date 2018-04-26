Nexus Recovery Center Chosen as a Beneficiary of the Crystal Charity Ball

Nexus Recovery Center was chosen as one of the beneficiaries of the Crystal Charity Ball in 2019. Members of the Ball committee were welcomed by Becca Crowell, president of Nexus Recovery Center, as they toured the campus and the Crystal Charity Children’s Center.

“The funding from Crystal Charity will support the Children’s Center, as well as initiate a new Child Development Center Program, working in tandem with the existing Center,” Crowell said.

The Crystal Charity Children’s Center was built in 1999 to house a nursery, pre-school classrooms, after-school activity rooms and the medical clinic. Children experience a safe and structured environment while mothers undergo treatment. It is a vital part of why Nexus is successful at treating parenting women and breaking the cycle of addiction.

Nexus is one of the few facilities in the state that allows women to bring their children with them into treatment, including women who come to Nexus pregnant and remain in treatment with their newborn babies. Parenting women will often defer or refuse treatment if their children cannot accompany them. By allowing women to bring their children with them into treatment, Nexus is able to treat the whole family and stop the cycle of drug abuse by giving children a safe and stable environment while teaching them healthy ways to handle emotions and the stresses of life.

This funding will support the ongoing operations of the Child Development Center, including the role of Children’s Clinical Director, and provide for additional enhancements to the services provided in the Child Development Center by providing for PRN (“as needed”) Speech, Occupational, and Physical Therapists.

The continued support of the Children’s Clinical Director, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Play Therapist as well as the addition of Speech, Occupational, and Physical Therapists will dramatically improve the access children in the Child Development Center have to the services they need, resulting in improved outcomes. Approximately 313 children, ages 0-12 will be served annually.