Do you know any adults younger than 40 making waves in the Park Cities and/or Preston Hollow neighborhoods? Tell us about them.

We’re looking for a few noteworthy people to feature in a special section that spotlights up-and-coming locals in the arts/entertainment, business (real estate, banking, health, etc.), charity, education, entrepreneurial or religion sectors.

And if that’s you, don’t start being shy now … go ahead, toss your fedora into the ring.

Click here to make a nomination.