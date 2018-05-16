North Texas Food Bank Announces 5th Annual Harvest

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) has announced Stephan Pyles – celebrated chef, cookbook author, philanthropist, and educator – will serve as the honorary chairman for the 5th Annual HARVEST.

The annual fundraiser benefiting NTFB will be held Sept. 21 at a new location, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Highlights will include cocktails, delicious food donated and prepared by Dallas’ top chefs and restaurants, entertainment from DJ Lucy Wrubel, and unique auction packages, with the Arboretum’s outdoor garden as the perfect fall décor.

Sponsors at the Silver level and up will enjoy early entry to begin sampling the more than 20 chef stations, in addition to access to the Arboretum’s Alex Camp House for specialty cocktails, exclusive chef stations and more.

“We look forward to celebrating the fifth year of HARVEST, which has raised $1.03 million since its inception in 2014, and provided three million meals for the North Texas Food Bank’s vital child and senior programs,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “This year’s event promises to be our best yet with a move to one of the most beautiful venues in the city, under the guidance of our talented co-chairs Maggie Cooke Kipp and Melinda Knowles, with the inimitable Stephan Pyles as honorary chair. We hope everyone will join us as we raise important funds to make a positive impact in hunger relief for those who need it most.”

Sponsorships begin at $500 and individuals tickets are $200 each and are available now, https://www.501auctions.com/ntfb. Or for more information, contact Colbi White, 214.269.0905 or [email protected].