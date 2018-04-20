NorthPark Center Moves Outdoor Concert to Meyerson Center

Due to rain in the forecast, NorthPark Center and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra have moved Saturday's Concert Under the Stars from CenterPark Garden to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, located at 2301 Flora St. in the Dallas Arts District.

NorthPark Center invites the community to experience the acclaimed DSO live in concert and conducted by renowned Music Director Jaap van Zweden. The concert will remain free and open to the public.

The upbeat program showcases crowd-pleasing, classical favorites with short pieces that are tuneful and encourage audience involvement. Family-friendly musical selections include:

ROSSINI: The Thieving Magpie Overture

J. STRAUSS, Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture

J. STRAUSS, Jr.: The Blue Danube Waltz

WAGNER: Lohengrin: Prelude to Act 3

WAGNER: Ride of the Valkyries, from Die Walküre

The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.