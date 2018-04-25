NorthPark Center presents ArtROCKS! featuring Louise Bourgeois



Louise Bourgeois, a French-American artist whose work is most commonly associated with the Surrealist and Abstract Expressionist movements, will be featured at June's ArtROCKS!

Bourgeois is best known for her large-scale sculpture, though she was also a prolific painter and printmaker, often focusing on themes of family and domesticity.

Children will enjoy art projects with Artist DIY, Creative Arts Center, KidArt, and Sour Grapes, as well as a Bookmarks scavenger hunt and walkSTEM tours.

Admission is free and the event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. June 9 at the NorthCourt, located on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s, at NorthPark Center.