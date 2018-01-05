Parade To Honor State Champs

A victory parade has been scheduled to honor the 2017 back-to-back State Champion Highland Park football and tennis teams.

"Like last year, this community celebration will be a fun event for the entire family," HPISD officials announced in a press release.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 on the west side of the high school on Douglas Avenue, and end at Goar Park.

Both teams will be celebrated with a special program following the parade at the Goar Park gazebo.

The parade will feature the football and tennis players and coaches, the award-winning Highlander Band, the Highland Belles, cheerleaders, and Scotsmen, the Sparkling Scots, and members of 1945, 1957, 2005 and 2016 State Championship football teams. The 2017 football and tennis teams will be available to sign autographs after the Goar Park presentation.