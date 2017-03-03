Park Cities Baptist Hosts Movement Day Greater Dallas This Saturday

Park Cities Baptist Church (PCBC) will host of Movement Day Greater Dallas 2017, a chapter of a global movement designed to unite and mobilize urban leaders from all sectors of the Christian community to initiate spiritual, social, and humanitarian change in their cities. The event will take place on from 9:00 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday.

Speakers and presenters expected to participate include Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Dr. Jeff Warren, Senior Pastor of PCBC, Dr. Mac Pier, founder and CEO of the New York Leadership Center, Dr. Samira Izadi Page, founder and director of Gateway of Grace ministry, Dr. Tony Evans, senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, and Dr. Adam C. Wright, president of Dallas Baptist University. Getty Music will lead worship for the day.

Attendees from civic, faith, business, and professional backgrounds are invited to hear from leading voices in the community through interactive presentations, visual media, and diverse panel discussions. Topics include racial reconciliation, public education, job creation, spiritual transformation, and more. Corporate prayer and worship will also be integrated throughout the day’s activities.

Movement Day began in 2010 in New York as a collaborative initiative of the New York City Leadership Center, founded and led by Dr. Mac Pier. This year, Movement Day events will be held in locations across the globe including New York, Dallas, London, Cape Town, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Chennai, and Port-au- Prince..

“Movement Day has been the platform for relationships that have changed my life and my ministry,” Warren said. “It is a chance to find out how to partner with others in on-going initiatives that [are] making a real impact for the Gospel.”

For more information on Movement Day Greater Dallas, visit movementdaygreaterdallas.com.