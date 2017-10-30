Park Cities Earn Top Fire Protection Rating

The Park Cities have added another accolade to their prestigious north Dallas zip codes – the highest fire protection rating from a firm whose data property insurers rely on to set premiums.

The higher rating could translate into lower insurance premiums for owners of homes and businesses in both University Park and Highland Park, according to a news release signed by UP Fire Department Chief Randy Howell.

Highland Park and University Park will join other Dallas-Fort Worth communities such as Coppell, DeSoto, and Frisco with the Class 1 rating – a distinction only 52 municipalities in the state hold, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

“This is a tremendous achievement, one that speaks volumes for the dedication, commitment, and cooperation necessary to provide the best possible fire protection services to the town,” Highland Park mayor Joel Williams said.

During trips to the Park Cities, site reviewers looked at the approach to fire personnel training, the city's fire training center, automatic assistance agreements, commercial building inspection programs, and recent upgrades to infrastructure, water supply, fire apparatus, and communication centers. A Class 1 rating cannot be achieved without cooperation, dedication, and commitment from staff throughout a municipal organization, according to Chief Howell, and in this instance, personnel from both communities worked together to reach the desired result.

Both Highland Park and University Park will celebrate their achievements at future business meetings.

A member from the Texas Fire Marshal's Office, the agency that oversees the distribution of PPC ratings in Texas, will make an official presentation at the Nov. 7 UP City Council meeting, and the Nov. 13 HP Town Council meeting.

The Class 1 rating for both communities is effective on Dec. 1.

ISO is a New York-based advisory organization that serves the property and casualty insurance industry by providing inspection and statistical services. This Class 1 rating means that both communities enjoy a level of fire protection that is second to none.

Throughout the nation, ISO classifies communities on a 1 to 10 scale. To earn the highest rating, municipalities must demonstrate they possess the best systems for water distribution, fire department equipment, firefighting personnel, and fire notification dispatch facilities.

This classification includes approval from the Texas Department of Insurance.