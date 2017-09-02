Parade Impact: $44,000 to Fight Hunger

From left: Rotarian Daniel Jacob; Bill Goodwin, of U.S. Trust; Simon Powell, of North Texas Food Bank; Charles Pruitt, widower of Jan Pruitt, who led the food bank for years, and Pam Carvey, president of the Rotary Club of Park Cities, celebrate Independence Day in Goar Park. With parade day contributions of $2,000 added to $20,000 in leadership gifts and matching funds from other foundations, $44,000 was provided to the NTFB. (Courtesy photo)

