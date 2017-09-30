Park Cities to Host Recycling Event Oct. 7

The Park Cities will host a recycling event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in the SMU parking lot on the south side of Burleson Park.
Clear out your garage, attic, and closets of old financial and medical documents, outdated or unused electronics, and even clothing and furniture.
Paper products and documents that can be disposed:
- tax records
- medical records
- legal files
- financial records
- invoices
- canceled checks
- blueprints
- contracts
- payroll records
- company letterhead
- junk mail containing personal information
- any information that contains credit card, social security, driver license, and account numbers
Accepted electronic items:
- computers
- computer monitors
- computer accessories
- TVs
- printers
- DVD/CD players
- copiers
- fax machines
- scanners
- cell phones and chargers
- external hard drives
- video and camera equipment
- video game systems
- cables, power cords, powers strips, and more
The Salvation Army will also be onsite. Donated items must be in working condition and contain all parts and accessories. Clothing items must not be torn or stained. The Salvation Army will also take all wood furniture, refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, dryers, and any appliances. All donors will be given a receipt for tax deduction purposes.
Shred-it will collect and shred all documents onsite.
Global Asset collects and disposes all e-waste items. In addition to working with the city and other municipalities, the company currently supports more than 150 clients in the public sector. Global Asset removes data on all collected storage devices using Department of Defense security standards.