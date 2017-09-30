Park Cities to Host Recycling Event Oct. 7

The Park Cities will host a recycling event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in the SMU parking lot on the south side of Burleson Park.

Clear out your garage, attic, and closets of old financial and medical documents, outdated or unused electronics, and even clothing and furniture.

Paper products and documents that can be disposed:

tax records

medical records

legal files

financial records

invoices

canceled checks

blueprints

contracts

payroll records

company letterhead

junk mail containing personal information

any information that contains credit card, social security, driver license, and account numbers

Accepted electronic items:

computers

computer monitors

computer accessories

TVs

printers

DVD/CD players

copiers

fax machines

scanners

cell phones and chargers

external hard drives

video and camera equipment

video game systems

cables, power cords, powers strips, and more

The Salvation Army will also be onsite. Donated items must be in working condition and contain all parts and accessories. Clothing items must not be torn or stained. The Salvation Army will also take all wood furniture, refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, dryers, and any appliances. All donors will be given a receipt for tax deduction purposes.

Shred-it will collect and shred all documents onsite.

Global Asset collects and disposes all e-waste items. In addition to working with the city and other municipalities, the company currently supports more than 150 clients in the public sector. Global Asset removes data on all collected storage devices using Department of Defense security standards.