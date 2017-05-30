Perot Museum TECH Truck Comes to HP

The Perot Museum TECH Truck will stop in Highland Park at 10:00 a.m. Friday in Prather Park. The event marks that start of the Highland Park Library Summer Reading Club. It is free and open to children of all ages, as well as their parents or caregivers.

The Tech Truck offers hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math designed to build creativity and confidence.

Children who wish to participate in the Summer Reading Club may register at the event. Children unable to attend may register for the Summer Reading Club at the Highland Park Library. Registration starts June 2 and runs through July 28.

The HP Library will host other Summer Reading Club events, which are sponsored by Christine McKenny and Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.

For more information, visit the Summer Reading Club page on the town of Highland Park website.