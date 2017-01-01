Presbyterian Announces New Executives

Presbyterian Communities and Services named Steven Ailey chief financial officer and Scott Polzin corporate director of operations for its not-for-profit organization, which is comprised of Presbyterian Village North, Grace Presbyterian Village, Faith Presbyterian Hospice and the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center.

“I have worked alongside both Steve and Scott over the years in various senior living roles, and I have witnessed their leadership and management skills firsthand,” president Tim Mallad said. “They have helped not-for-profit organizations excel, and I am excited to have them both join our team.”