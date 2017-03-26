Preservation Society Showcases Renovated Homes

by ·

PCHPS promotes the historic and aesthetic elements of Park Cities homes. (Photo by Danny Piassick)
PCHPS promotes the historic and aesthetic elements of Park Cities homes. (Photo by Danny Piassick)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« March 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sun 26

Benini: Alla Geometria, exhibition at The Museum of Geometric and MADI Art

March 1 @ 11:00 am - April 23 @ 5:00 pm
Sun 26

The Archives at Bridwell Library

March 3 - June 30
Sun 26

Hans Van de Bovenkamp’s ‘Through Time’ Opening Reception

March 4 @ 5:00 pm - April 3 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 26

Heroine of a Thousand Pieces: The Judith Mosaics of Lilian Broca

March 6 - April 23
Sun 26

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

March 6 @ 8:00 am - May 20 @ 8:00 am