Preston Hollow Eatery Closes

DISH Restaurant has shuttered the doors to its Preston Hollow eatery.

"As of today, we've decided to cease operation of DISH Preston Hollow, due to unresolvable concerns with our building and location," NL Group CEO Tim McEneey said in a news release Tuesday.

"We're incredibly grateful to the many guests that have dined at DISH Preston Hollow over the years, and we look forward to seeing friends of the restaurant at our other concepts," McEnney continued.

DISH opened its second location in early 2015 – the first is in Oak Lawn – at the corner of Hillcrest Road and Northwest Highway.

The restaurant served American classics with a gourmet twist.