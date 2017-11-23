Proud to Serve Our Community

During this holiday season our focus turns to the people and things that are near and dear to our hearts: our community, our faith, our values, our traditions, and our family.

We remind ourselves of our blessings and think about ways we can be of service to those less fortunate.

Recently, we took a little time to reflect on and discuss this question: “What is our why?”

In that conversation these words surfaced: service, values, support, identity, responsibility, connection, and rooted in community.

Our goal at People Newspapers is to serve our communities with news that connects our readers to one another, to tell stories that touch lives, to highlight shared values, and to foster and embrace our common sense of community.

We believe we have a responsibility to you our readers; we couldn’t be prouder to serve you in that way.

With that in mind, we strive to make improvements and changes that enhance your experience with our papers. You may have noticed that we’ve redesigned the cover — we’ve even changed our masthead and brought back the Live Oak Tree. Our pages have been designed in a way to provide more stories in a clean updated page layout.

We’re pleased with the changes and our continued growth, and we hope you are, too.

We’ve had a record-breaking year with some of the highest page counts and revenues in our history.

Thank you for being part of our community family and part of our success. You’re in good company with “The Best Community Newspapers in Texas.”

We’d be delighted to hear from you.