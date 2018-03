Friends of Northaven Trail are set to host the second annual Puppy Yoga on the Trail on April 14.

The yoga classes will begin at 10 a.m. on the Northaven Trail near 10937 Edgemere Road.

Proceeds from this event benefit ARTISTS for ANIMALS, a Dallas-based non-profit which supports various local animal rescue charities. Adoptable puppies provided by Operation Kindness. The event is in partnership with CorePower Yoga and Operation Kindness.

Each participant should bring a mat, towel, and water.