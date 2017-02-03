Retired General Named Bush Library Director

Retired Brig. Gen. Patrick X. Mordente is the new director of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at SMU.

Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero announced the appointment of Mordente, effective Feb. 6.

The retired general replaces Alan Lowe, who left the library over the summer to become director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill.

“Patrick’s extensive federal experience leading large organizations, especially team building, process improvement, and crisis management, will greatly benefit the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the National Archives,” Ferriero said.

Mordente, a 29-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a pilot with more than 2,700 hours of flight time in T-37, T-38, and C-130 aircraft, served combat tours in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. As a wing commander, he worked closely with military historians to preserve unit and installation records.

He served on multiple high level staffs within the Department of Defense, including the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. In October 2016, he retired as the vice commander of 18th Air Force at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

The 1987 graduate of the Air Force Academy has master degrees from The National Defense University, the Air Force Institute of Technology and Webster University