Reunion Tower to Turn Blue

Reunion Tower will light up blue tonight to raise awareness about human trafficking.

In partnership with New Friends New Life and Gov. Greg Abbott, the display is in honor of it being National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

New Friends New Life, who is making it their creed to stop human trafficking, also announced they're opening a youth resource center in Dallas for the child victims of the sex trafficking industry.

Representatives of NFNL say the Dallas center is a result of years of lobbying in Austin to change the laws, bringing down a heavy hand on the child sex trafficking perpetrators. Thanks to hours of lobbying and countless trips down to Austin, Governor Abbott awarded New Friends New Life a grant that is making a change.