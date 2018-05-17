Rock the Perot this November

Save the date, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s annual fundraising soiree, Night at the Museum, is scheduled for Nov. 10.

This year’s theme is Rock the Perot. Event co-chairs are Heather and Chris Gilker and Linda and Ken Wimberly. Honorary co-chairs are Fallon and Robie Vaughn.

Dress is cocktail attire, and complimentary valet parking will be available. Offering five levels of fun, the gala will rock the senses with spell-binding play-and-party activities, daringly delicious cuisine from Wolfgang Puck Catering and more (details forthcoming).

Ticket packages begin at $3,000 (six guests). Individual tickets are not available.

Proceeds from the annual Night at the Museum gala will support the Museum’s mission to inspire minds through nature and science, from on-site and outreach programs for pre-K through 12th graders, to financial assistance that allows students to visit the Museum, regardless of their school’s ability to pay. Underwriting contributions also fund research and collections efforts and help secure top-quality traveling exhibitions.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 214.756.5805.