Ronald McDonald House Names Gala Co-Chairs

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) named Marianne and Roger Staubach honorary co-chairs for the Under the Moonlight gala, which will be held March 25 at the Westin Dallas Downtown. The event raises funds to support the 1,200 families RMHD hosts throughout the year. These families have children who are receiving treatment for illnesses or injuries at Dallas hospitals.

Maggie Cooke Kipp and Heather Randall will co-chair this year’s festivities . Heather New and Becky Palm will co-chair underwriting, while Jane Rozelle and Rachel Michell will co-chair the live auction.

“We are honored to have such amazing chairs for ‘Under the Moonlight’,” RMHD chief executive officer Jill Cumnock, said. “Marianne and Roger Staubach have shown a deep commitment to Dallas through their philanthropic efforts, while Heather Randall and Maggie Kipp are a dynamic pair that bring real exuberance to their fundraising.”

Tickets and sponsorships for “Under the Moonlight” are available by visiting https://rmhdallas.org/events/under-the-moonlight/ or by contacting Diane Fullingim, Chief Development Officer of RMHD, at dfullingim@rmhdallas.org or 214-624-5365.