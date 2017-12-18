Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Santa Claus is hitting the streets of Highland Park to double check his "nice list."

Santa will be patrolling the town with HPDPS officers, and his shift begins tonight at 5:30 p.m. north of Belclaire Avenue between Westside Drive and Preston Road. You may track Santa's whereabouts online by clicking here.

Highland Park staff says Santa was happy to hear they were working extremely hard to prevent package thefts and were passing out door hangers with a few tips for homeowners.

Here are a few tips they've recommended:

Use direct delivery of the item to package lockers (Whole Foods Market on Lomo Alto now has Amazon lockers), storefront, or the distribution center.

Install and use video cameras, at a minimum at or near the front door area of the home (optional video storage services are helpful).

Ask a friend, neighbor, or relative to look for and collect packages.

Re-route or reschedule deliveries.

Track packages through shipment and delivery process. A front porch package theft requires very little time to commit - keep your eyes open and do not hesitate to call us to report suspicious activity.

View of Santa's planned shifts by clicking here: Santa RIDE ALONG 2017.