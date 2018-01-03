Save an officer: Invest in a Vest

Dallas locals are stepping up to back the badge.

A reception was held in the home of Bill and Minnie Jean Caruth for Barbecue, Boots, and Badges, an organization which raises funds for leading-edge technology designed vests to protect the lives of law enforcement officers around the country who brave the dangers of criminal justice each and every day.

Needs for life-saving resources and equipment are left unfilled, according to a news release sent out about the organization. Every year officers are killed in the line of duty because they do not have the level of protection necessary for the ever-increasing risks they face. Officers need a more mobile and durable option for their safety.

Barbecue, Boots, and Badges conduct fundraising initiatives across the country to support police and fire. Along with traditional fundraising Barbecue, Boots, and Badges is also sponsored by Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Frito Lay. The two companies have created a shared initiative to give back to the community by donating a portion of all Frito Lay products sold in Dickey's Barbecue Pits nationwide to the charity.

Invest in a Vest is an opportunity to give back to those who give their all. Barbecue, Boots, and Badges are committed to providing lifesaving equipment and support to law enforcement with this program. A full 100 percent of donations raised for this program will be used for the sole purpose of outfitting the men and women of law enforcement with the protection they need.

For every $750 raised, the life of a police officer can be saved. Participation in this program allows us the ability to ensure police officers are given the support they need with the equipment they deserve.