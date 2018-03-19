Shop Local at the HP Village Pop-Up Market

A charming neighborhood pop-up market will open once a month this spring at the Highland Park Village.

Voted best shopping event by D Magazine, the open-air market debuts this year on March 24.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shoppers can look through a diverse selection of 25 plus area artisans offering handmade goods and delicious food.

With staple vendors returning to offer customer favorites – including everything from kolaches, farm fresh eggs, embroidered pet collars, and gourmet granola to handmade ceramics – and a variety of vendors rotating each month, every LOCAL will offer a new surprise and feature something different.

New vendors for March include Modern Sole, Village Baking Co., The Amazing Dip Company, Oui Please, Stephanie Itzel art, and more.

In addition to shopping, patrons can soak up live music, and enjoy complimentary face painting and crafts for the children.

Pop-ups following the March 24 event are as scheduled:

April 21 – Highland Park Village’s Second Annual Spring Shopping Stroll, hosting exclusive sales,

promotions and activations throughout the day, just in time for summer vacation May 19 – Summer soiree with refreshing popsicles and more seasonal surprises

June 16 – The market finale of the season