(Photo by Chris McGathey)

Children visit with Santa Claus at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Zully and Ilene Roque tell Santa what they want for Christmas at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Ketcaly Hernandez makes a Christmas ornament at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Dallas Academy of Music students perform Christmas carols at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

(Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Dallas Academy of Music students perform Christmas carols at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Jake Biggers sits in the driver’s seat of a fire truck at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Marilyn Rose Novakov gets a closer look at the Snider Plaza Christmas tree at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Children decorate Christmas cookies at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Preston Center Dance’s Broadway Bound students perform Christmas songs at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

A holiday longhorn poses for photos at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)

Farren Brooks rides a holiday longhorn at the Snider Plaza event. (Photo by Kelsey Kruzich)