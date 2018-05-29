Solve a Murder This Friday at the DMA



Have you ever wanted to play a live game of Clue?

Well, polish off your magnifying glasses and don your deerstalker hats for a night of sleuthing and solving at the Dallas Museum of Art's Museum Murder Mystery: An Artful Game of Clue.

The event begins at 8 p.m. this Friday, June 1.

It is up to you to discover the room where the murder took place, figure out what was used as the murder weapon, and interview key suspects, including Helen of Troy and Camille Pissarro, throughout the Museum. Solve the murder mystery and be entered to win one of five great prize packs, including a DMA membership and a gift certificate to the DMA Store.

The event is open to the public, but you have to be at least 16 years old. Tickets start at $30 for DMA members and students.

If you're looking for some more fun at the DMA, here two events we recommend:

DMA Arts Letters Live

Caroline Weber

7:30 p.m. May 30

Acclaimed author, French literature professor, and fashion historian, Dr. Caroline Weber returns to French high society with Proust’s Duchess: How Three Celebrated Women Captured the Imagination of Fin de Siècle Paris. The book features three wealthy but unhappily married paragons of Parisian nobility, elegance, and style, who captured the attention of Marcel Proust and were the inspiration for his supreme fictional character, the Duchesse de Guermantes. Through masked balls, court visits, and nights at the opera, Weber escorts her reader into the daily lives of these women celebrated as living legends.

Pop-Up Art Spot

1 to 4 p.m. June 2

Looking for a hands-on experience in the DMA galleries? Visit the Pop-Up Art Spot and experience art in a new way. Learn how the repetition and overlapping of simple shapes create intricate designs and patterns. Explore the cross-cultural connections in works of art from the Keir Collection, and participate in a cultural exchange project with other visitors.