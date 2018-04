Work to renovate the pond and replace the fountain in Flippen Park didn't get finished in time for azalea blooms and Easter, but the popular photography spot could be beautiful again soon.

Work crews with a concrete truck were seen paving the pond on Thursday.

Town officials had hoped the project would be finished earlier and blamed heavy spring rains for the delay.

Ronnie Brown, director of town services, said he anticipates the work being done by mid-April.