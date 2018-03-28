Spring Brings Home Touring Opportunities in North Dallas

While the changing of the seasons prompts spring cleaning for many, some homeowners in Northaven, Park Cities, and Turtle Creek face an even bigger task: readying their homes for visits by strangers.

The Kramer Elementary PTA, the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society, and the Turtle Creek Association all have home tours planned in April.

Enjoy beautifully designed and sometimes historic homes while supporting such causes as education, historic preservation, and the projection of 87-acres of greenways and parklands throughout the Turtle Creek Corridor.

Northaven

What: The Northaven Home Tour, presented for the second year by the Kramer Elementary PTA to showcase the neighborhoods surrounding the school

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14; 9 a.m. for check in and remarks

Where: Kramer Elementary School, 7131 Midbury Road and Northaven Road area

Tickets: $25; visit northavenhometour.com for reservations and details

Contact: [email protected]

Park Cities

What: Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society’s annual Historic Home Tour

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. April 14

Where: 3925 Potomac Ave., 3928 University Blvd., 3504 Hanover St., 4516 N. Versailles Ave., 3712 Maplewood Ave.

Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door. Get them online at pchps.org through April 10 or at Tom Thumb stores in the Park Cities area.

Contact: 214-582-0021

More: Jenna Bush Hager will speak at the society’s Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. April 11, at the Brook Hollow Golf Club; tickets start at $150. The Classic and Antique Car Show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 at Burleson Park and is free.

Turtle Creek

What: Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes, named “Art Along the Creek” this year because of the art on display in the four high-rise residences and one single-family home on the tour.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. April 8

Where: Park at the Turtle Creek Village parking garage, 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd., and take a bus to see the tour homes: 4321 St. Johns Drive, Sixth floor of The Warrington, 3831 Turtle Creek Blvd, 13th floor of 3525 Turtle Creek Blvd, First floor of The Vendome, 3505 Turtle Creek Blvd, 17th floor of The Vendome

Tickets: $50 for association members, $60 for nonmembers. Early bird rates: $45 members, $54 nonmembers.

Contact: turtlecreekassociation.org or 214-526-2800

More: Paula Lambert, founder of the Mozzarella Company, will host an after party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 or $150 for party and tour.