Storms Damage HP Tennis Court

Weekend thunderstorms caused extensive damage to Highland Park Tennis Court #7 on St. John Drive. Wind gusts in excess of 30 miles-per-hour knocked down several trees by the court and nearby swimming pool.

According to the National Weather Service, more than an inch of rain fell on the Park Cities between midnight and 2 p.m. Sunday. Other parts of North Texas received double that amount, flooding several streets, including a portion of Interstate 35E near Waxahachie.

By mid-afternoon, most of the heavy storms had moved out of the area. The tennis court will remained closed until further notice.