Summer at the Arboretum: Wind Sculptures in Motion

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's 2018 Summer at the Arboretum features Wind Sculptures in Motion: The Kinetic Art of Lyman Whitaker.

The wind sculpture exhibit will be on display through July 31.

Whitaker's artwork is organic in nature and responds to the changing currents of the wind, providing unique movement. The sculptures range in height from five to 27 feet, and 140 sculptures are arranged in groupings throughout the garden.

"Art and the gardens go hand-in-hand with this breathtaking nature-inspired exhibit," Dallas Arboretum's Vice President of Gardens Dave Forehand said. "Don't miss the unique opportunity to see the beautiful movement these wind sculptures create set among the beautiful floral backdrop of the gardens."

A picnicking space, live music, and family-friendly activities will also be available every weekend during Summer at the Arboretum.

Each sculpture on display is available for purchase with a percentage of the profit benefiting the Dallas Arboretum. To learn more about their work please visit Leopoldwindsculptures.com. Individual pieces range from $500 to $4,000. For more information visit www.dallasarboretum.org/lymanwhitaker.

The Lyman Whitaker exhibit is supported in part by Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.