Supporting UP’s Library

Donations to University Park from the Friends of the University Park Public Library have reached $1.5 million since the library opened in January 2013 in its permanent location in The Plaza at Preston Center.

The most recent gift: $300,000 presented this fall at the Friends’ annual meeting.

The purpose of the gifts is to help the library provide high-quality services and materials to its patrons, leaders of the nonprofit said.

The Friends organization’s volunteers also promote the library and assist library staff.

The nonprofit recently honored Irene “Tink” Moir with the Diane Galloway Volunteer of the Year award for her outstanding volunteer efforts over many years. Visit universityparklibrary.wildapricot.org to see a list of previous honorees and learn more about the organization.

Melissa Rieman will continue to serve as president of the Friends of the University Park Public Library while Renne Lokey will serve as president-elect for 2017–18.

With January marking the fifth anniversary of the library opening at The Plaza at Preston Center, library and Friends leaders expect to schedule special events and programming during 2018.

The UP Public Library is free to all residents in University Park and the Highland Park Independent School District.