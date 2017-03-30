Susan G. Komen Dallas To Host Inaugural Promise Breakfast

Susan G. Komen Dallas County will host its inaugural Promise Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. April 21 at the Belo Mansion.

“This event is very special to Komen Dallas County,” executive director Nicole Metcalf said. “It gives us the opportunity to showcase the incredible breast health services and breakthroughs that donors have made possible, and to also explain why there is a growing need to do more to fight breast cancer in our own community.”

Since its inception, Komen Dallas County has invested more than $23 million in local breast health programs providing education, screening, diagnostic treatment, patient navigation and transportation services.

Speakers at the Promies Breakfast will include Komen Scholar, Dr. Jeffrey Rosen of Baylor College of Medicine; Dr. Phil Evans, Breast Cancer Specialist from UT Southwestern; and Karen Anderson, Clinical Site Manager from Parkland Comprehensive Breast Center at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Rosen is currently a Distinguished Service Professor, the Vice-Chair and the C.C. Bell Professor of Molecular & Cellular Biology and Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the recipient of two MERIT awards from the National Cancer Institute on a grant entitled, “Hormonal Regulation of Breast Cancer” currently in its forty-first year of consecutive funding. His laboratory has authored 285 publications and book chapters.

Evans is a Breast Cancer Specialist at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. He is a national leader in his professional field of Breast Imaging, recently serving as President of the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) and receiving the Society’s Gold Medal, only the 13th ever awarded. Evans also has served as the national President of the American Cancer Society (ACS), only the second diagnostic radiologist in its 100 year plus history.

Anderson is a Clinical Site Manager of the Comprehensive Breast Center at Parkland Memorial Hospital. She earned her Master in Health Care Administration in 2014, and has been a Registered Mammography Technologist since 1996.

For more information about the Promise Breakfast, or to purchase tickets and tables visit dallas.info-komen.org/promisebreakfast.