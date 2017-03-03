TED Phenomenon to Speak at CASA’s Cherish the Children Luncheon

The 10th annual Cherish the Children Luncheon will feature Dallas native Casey Gerald. Hosted by Dallas CASA Children’s Council, Gerald will bring his message of doing business with a purpose.

The April 5 luncheon will raise funds for the neglected and abused children served by Dallas CASA.

Coming from a rough childhood in Oak Cliff, Gerald overcame the odds and went on to receive degrees from Yale University and Harvard Business School. He rose to fame after his 2014 Harvard commencement speech went viral with over one million views.

His father was a drug addict and his mother struggled with mental illness. He credits his community for his success after his mother disappeared when he was only 12 years old.

Dallas CASA will present the inaugural Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award to the National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Dallas Section (NCJW). In it’s tenth year, the award is being renamed to honor Mrs. Hunt, a longtime supporter of the Dallas CASA and lifetime member of the Children’s Council.