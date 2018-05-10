The Lion King Returns to Dallas

Are you ready to feel the Hakuna Matata?

Casting has been announced for the Dallas engagement of Disney's The Lion King, which will leap onto the stage at The Music Hall at Fair Park this June.

The production, which opens June 13 and runs through July 7, features Mark Campbell as “Scar,” Gerald Ramsey as “Mufasa,” Mukelisiwe Goba as “Rafiki,” Nick Cordileone as “Timon,” Greg Jackson as “Zazu,” Ben Lipitz as “Pumbaa,” Jared Dixson as “Simba,” Nia Holloway as “Nala,” Keith Bennett as “Banzai,” Martina Sykes as “Shenzi” and Robbie Swift as “Ed.”

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Joziyah Jean-Felix and Ramon Reed and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Danielle W. Jalade and Gloria Manning.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 19 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 70 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its 4th return to the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Tickets are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by calling Ticketmaster at (866) 870-2717.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.