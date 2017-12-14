‘This is Us’ Star to Share Life Lessons

The Elisa Project has an exciting announcement: Two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress Chrissy Metz will be the featured speaker at the 13th annual Life Lessons Luncheon.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce Chrissy Metz as the featured speaker for this year’s Life Lessons Luncheon benefiting The Elisa Project,” luncheon chair Kim Bannister said about the This is Us star.

"As an organization dedicated to the development of healthy children and adolescents by raising awareness of body image and self-esteem issues and the prevention of life-threatening eating disorders, we know Chrissy will truly captivate attendees as she shares her own inspirational stories of courage and self-acceptance," Bannister continued.

The luncheon will take place Feb. 28 at Brook Hollow Golf Club

The event will include a wine reception followed by a seated luncheon and a conversation with Metz, which will be moderated by Southern Livingeditor at large Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Tables begin at $2,000 and are on sale now; individual tickets will go on sale in early February if space permits.

For more information, visit www.theelisaproject.org/events.