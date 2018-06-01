Three Things To Do in June

While officially the first day of summer doesn’t come until June 21, the end of May and the closing of another school year puts us in a summer kind of mood. Thoughts turn to pool time, outdoor concerts, and family vacations.

Exotic destinations are great when you have the time and money, but cool times can be had here at home, even during a hot Dallas summer. Here are a few opportunities to consider as June gets underway:

1. Volunteer Together

Looking for a new way to spend time with family? How about volunteering together? Search for the right opportunities during Voly in the Park from noon to 4 p.m. June 2 at Klyde Warren Park. The free volunteerism festival sponsored by technology-based nonprofit VolunteerNow will feature hands-on volunteer projects, live entertainment, and 75 nonprofits in need of volunteers.

2. Party on a Lawn

Throw a lawn party and meet the neighbors or, better yet, let someone else throw one. Dallas’ Reunion Lawn Party returns for the fourth year with 10 food trucks, Baldo’s Ice Cream, lawn games, armadillo races, and music from 6:30 to 10 p.m. June 23 at the lawn under Reunion Tower. The Limelight Band will perform and the party will conclude with a light show on “The Ball.” Hyatt Regency Dallas will host an after-party in Monduel’s, the hotel’s bar. Visit reunionlawnparty.com for information about parking, what to bring, and what to leave at home as well as a list of entertainment and food trucks.

3. Enjoy Lemonade

Whether squeezed at home, picked up at a neighborhood child’s stand, or purchased from a national chicken sandwich chain, something about lemonade just taste like summer. For a variation on that theme and a chance to sip for a good cause, try Urbanade, the lavender lemonade that won students from Behind Every Door the grand prize at the Lemonade Day competition at NorthPark Center. East Hampton Sandwich Co. will be selling the beverage through June 5 with proceeds helping Behind Every Door, a Christian ministry providing educational programs, employment and financial resources, and social services to underserved neighborhoods.