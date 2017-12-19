Thursday Pep Rally, Friday Send Off Scheduled for State-Bound Scots

The community is invited to come out and support the Highland Park Scots before the football team challenges Manvel for the 5-A state championship.

A pep rally will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the HPHS main gym, and a send-off at 3:10 p.m. Friday will be held in front of Highlander Stadium.

HP will play Manvel for the 5A state championship at 7 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Tickets are available in the athletic office from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday – $14 for adults, $10 for students, cash or check only. Ages 1 and up will need a ticket, school officials say.

Tickets are $15 on game day at AT&T Stadium. Tickets will also be available at www.ticketmaster.com for $16.90 ($15 plus $1.90 service fee).