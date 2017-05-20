Graduation season is here again. All you eager young students are being unleashed from the classrooms, ready to take on the world.

Of course some of you may be a little nervous about the unknown future that is staring you in the face. A blank page can be scary, but that fear will soon pass.

Hats off to all of you parents out there. You managed to do something right if your kids are crossing the stage. I’m sure some of you can’t wait to get them out of the house, while others are already experiencing separation anxiety. I suspect many of you may be feeling a little of both.

The thing about graduation, like many of life’s overblown celebrations, is that the event itself never matches the hype. The ceremony is a blur, the day flies by, and the sun comes up again. Attention soon turns to the next goals in life.

I wish I had some sage advice to offer you graduates, but I can’t think of anything you haven’t heard before. See the world. Live your dreams. Follow your hearts. Blah blah blah. (Though you really should think about doing those things.)

Truth be told, the last thing you want to hear is advice from anyone else. This is a time for celebration, so enjoy your moment. Congratulations and best of luck to you all.

High school probably won’t be the best days of your life, but hopefully it will evoke fond memories when you are far enough away to look back. Cheers to the class of 2017.