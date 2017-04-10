HP Town Council Approves Trash Rate Hike

Utility bills in Highland Park will be going up.

A new contract with trash and recycling service provider Republic Services comes with an 18 percent increase to the town.

The company sought the $171,000 increase to cover rising operational costs, including the replacement of trucks used to serve Highland Park.

Residential alley service will go up $2.89 a month, recycling 47 cents and pack out service – where trash haulers come onto the property to retrieve the trash – $5.92. Commercial customers will face increases also.

The Town Council on Monday approved the new contract. Town administrator Bill Lindley said ratepayers should expect to see the increases after Oct. 1.

Oncor Electric Delivery Company also is proposing to hike rates. A proposed new rate plan would cost residential customers about $6.68 per month for 1,000 kilowatt hours.

But the council voted Monday to suspend that rate request for 90 days to allow for negotiations.