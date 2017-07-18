Troop 68 Celebrates Four New Eagle Scouts

Troop 68, which held its Court of Honor at Highland Park United Methodist Church, celebrated four Scouts who recently obtained the Eagle rank, Scoutings' highest.
Kyle William Kurtz
School: Highland Park High School
Parents: Kevin and Katherine Kurtz
Eagle Project: Kyle, 18, worked with the SPCA of North Texas. His team built two sets of dig boxes and hoola hoop obstacle equipment to enhance the dogs' play time. The goal: helping them build confidence and minimize boredom and thereby improve overall behavior. Kyle's SPCA dog, Heidi, was the inspiration for the project.
Brogan Edward Neagle
School: Jesuit College Prep.School
Parents: Dr. Chuck and Kelli Neagle
Eagle Project: Brogan, 18, worked with nonprofit Bridge Lacrosse, where set up and built a freestanding equipment shelving unit and stocked it with lacrosse helmets, pads and sticks.
Michael Haden Rayburn
School: Greenhill School
Parents: Carola and Doug Rayburn
Eagle Project: Michael, 15, led his team to put together 108 game boards for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. They will be used in waiting rooms and other areas of the hospital.
Cooper Harold Ribman
School: St. Mark’s School of Texas
Parents: James and Darcy Ribman
Eagle Project: Cooper, 14, built purple martin bird condos on the Northaven Trail.