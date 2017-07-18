Troop 68 Celebrates Four New Eagle Scouts

Troop 68, which held its Court of Honor at Highland Park United Methodist Church, celebrated four Scouts who recently obtained the Eagle rank, Scoutings' highest.

Kyle William Kurtz

School: Highland Park High School

Parents: Kevin and Katherine Kurtz

Eagle Project: Kyle, 18, worked with the SPCA of North Texas. His team built two sets of dig boxes and hoola hoop obstacle equipment to enhance the dogs' play time. The goal: helping them build confidence and minimize boredom and thereby improve overall behavior. Kyle's SPCA dog, Heidi, was the inspiration for the project.

Brogan Edward Neagle

School: Jesuit College Prep.School

Parents: Dr. Chuck and Kelli Neagle

Eagle Project: Brogan, 18, worked with nonprofit Bridge Lacrosse, where set up and built a freestanding equipment shelving unit and stocked it with lacrosse helmets, pads and sticks.

Michael Haden Rayburn

School: Greenhill School

Parents: Carola and Doug Rayburn

Eagle Project: Michael, 15, led his team to put together 108 game boards for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. They will be used in waiting rooms and other areas of the hospital.

Cooper Harold Ribman

School: St. Mark’s School of Texas

Parents: James and Darcy Ribman

Eagle Project: Cooper, 14, built purple martin bird condos on the Northaven Trail.