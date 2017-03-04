Troy Aikman to Lead United Way Dallas Fundraising Campaign

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman will lead the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ 93rd annual fundraising campaign. The campaign raised a record-breaking $75 million for the North Texas community last year.

Resources raised will support efforts to achieve 10-year community goals to prepare at least 60 percent of all high school graduates succeed in college and careers, move 250, 000 out of poverty, and improve health and quality of life across North Texas.

Aikman has been involved with the United Way since his playing days. In 2011, he and Dr. Kenneth Cooper launched the Healthy Zone Schools Recognition Program, a partnership between United Way and The Cooper Institute to fight childhood obesity.

Aikman named United Way as the beneficiary of the “25th Anniversary of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champions” celebration. The event, which was organized by Aikman, honored teammates and coaches from Super Bowls XXXVII, XXVIII, and XXX on February 25th.