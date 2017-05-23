Two UP Scouts Earn Eagle Honors

Boy Scout Troop 70 recently awarded UP resident and Highland Park High School junior Ethan K. Lilly the rank of Eagle Scout.

For his Eagle project, Lilly collaborated with the Red Cross and the Visiting Nurses Association to replace and install smoke alarms in 15 homes of Elderly Meals on Wheels clients. He and his team installed over 45 smoke alarms. Lilly also raised money to give each household a new and safe portable heater.

Troop 70 also awarded University Park’s Adam M. Johnson the highest rank scouting offers. Johnson, who is a member of the Order of the Arrow, attends Highland Park High School as well. He is the son of Kristin and Mike Johnson and brother of Emily Johnson and Drew Johnson, also a Boy Scout.

For his Eagle Project, Johnson designed, built, and installed two bookcases for Incarnation House, which serves the needs of at-risk high school students with after-school programming that helps to develop essential life skills. He created a library dedicated to Blake Anderson, a former Eagle Scout and member of the Church of the Incarnation.