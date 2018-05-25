Ultimate Dinosaurs Exhibition Makes its Texas Debut This Summer



Funky frills? Check.

Crazy claws? Check.

Enormous dinosaurs that would have terrified T. rex? Check, check, check.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is getting all prehistoric this summer as it celebrates the “summer of the dinosaur.” From the much-anticipated Ultimate Dinosaurs exhibition making its Texas debut to all-new dinosaur-themed exhibits, programs, events, films, camps, and activities, the Perot Museum is sure to be a dino-mite destination for all ages this summer.

Opening June 23, Ultimate Dinosaurs will put guests eye to eye with 20 exotic dinosaur species from the other side of the world, with cutting-edge technology that will “transport” them to prehistoric times.

Not the typical T. rex and Triceratops that most know, these unique dinosaurs were fierce with gigantic skulls, crocodile-like faces, and exotic features.

Highlights will include full-sized skeletons, plus life-sized video projections of the creatures, interactive games, augmented-reality viewers and much more.

The “summer of the dinosaur” kicks off Memorial Day weekend (May 25-28) with special holiday weekend activities including summertime sand slime, erupting watermelons, shark dissections and more; patriotic discovery bottles, hurricane exploration, and art activities in the Moody Family Children’s Museum; plus extended summer hours through Sept. 3.

And stay tuned as the Museum unearths new dinosaur sights and experiences throughout the coming months. Details at perotmuseum.org/summer.